









At school with Stroili. But not for a bijoux lesson. The Italian brand, on the other hand, sides with Unicef to ensure educational continuity in emergency situations with School in a Box. These are boxes that contain everything necessary to allow children to continue in school activities even in extreme scenarios and needs. The boxes contain pencils, books, erasers and a lid that turns into a blackboard: they will allow 5,200 children to continue studying and learning even in areas of the world in emergency conditions.



To support the initiative Stroili on the occasion of Christmas 2020 has decided that during the month of December in the brand’s boutiques and in its e-commerce, special Christmas tickets will be on sale for 1 euro, which will contribute to this important initiative. Tickets in support of the Unicef initiative are available in three colors.















