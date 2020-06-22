Arya Esha, Goddess of Truth











The jewels of Arya Esha by Indian-born designer Priyanka Murthy ♦

Priyanka Murthy: is the designer and founder of the Arya Esha brand. Priyanka Murthy works in the United States, but is of Indian origin and uses a completely different aesthetic for her jewelry than the traditional one of the great Asian country. Although she has managed to preserve the craftsmanship with which his jewels are made. About origins: the name Arya Esha in Sanskrit, the ancient Indian language, means Goddess of Truth. Despite being young, she has already won numerous design awards, including that of the American Gem Trade Association 2016, Spectrum Award 2015 Keystone (JCK) Rising Star Award 2015, Top 3 Designers Award JCK Editor Choice, etc. (there are many more ).



The jewels are pleasant, modern without being bizarre. Another aspect that characterizes Priyanka Murthy is that before dealing with jewelry she worked as a lawyer and actively dealt with human rights, an aspect that continues to be very present in her life. An experience that influenced her way of seeing the world and also the jewels. After graduation and forensic activity, in any case, the designer studied at Gia. And now the law he deals with most is the one that regulates colors and proportions in jewelry. Giulia Netrese

















