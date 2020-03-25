Arthus-Bertrand, the story arrives until today











A French Maison with behind more than 200 years of history: here are the jewels designed by Arthus-Bertrand.

You can turn back the clock and arrive until the year 1083. The British are ending the exploration of Australia and discover that it is an island. The Italian scientist Alessandro Volta began the industrial production of its battery. The United States purchased Louisiana from France for $ 15 million. And in Paris, after the establishment of the Legion of Honour, the Consulate and the army require production of the decorations, which provides Arthus-Bertrand.



The French jeweler becomes a specialist in the engraving. Even today, the house produces medals and official decorations. But over time he has also added the jewelry. Again, a good part of the jewels are dedicated to significant moments at celebrations like wedding anniversary. There are, however, the jewelry to be worn every day. At Arthus-Bertrand work 250 specialized craftsmen, in particular, to realize in gold jewelry. They have nothing official, but they are very simple jewels, modern, which did not fully reflect the more than 200 years of history behind it. To know that behind there is a long history, however, it makes you appreciate more what you buy. Alessia Mongrando















