She debuted at GemGèneve in 2025, but the Parisian maison Valérie Danenberg was founded ten years earlier. It was founded by gemologist Valérie Danenberg, a Frenchwoman raised in New York. Her Danenberg parents, both renowned collectors and art dealers, opened an art gallery in New York’s elegant Upper East Side. Decorated in Art Deco style, it features paintings by Picasso, Manet, Dalí, Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, and Norman Rockwell, discovered and launched by Bernard Danenberg himself.



A passion for art history has guided Valérie Danenberg’s style. She graduated in gemology and creates jewelry often inspired by specific historical eras, such as Ancient Rome, Napoleon’s empire, the Art Deco of the 1920s, or the 1960s. The Maison is located on Rue du Marché Saint-Honoré and offers several collections, as well as custom design services and jewelry transformations, including perhaps its most distinctive feature: the band ring. One example is the Aurelia ring in 18-karat yellow gold, set with a 7.33-carat intense green emerald, surrounded by 46 small diamonds and flanked by 68 emeralds and 228 sapphires, for a total of 4.60 carats.



For her jewelry, the designer uses 18-karat gold or white gold enriched with 13% palladium. Her Parisian workshop preserves ancient and sophisticated techniques, such as the pearl-setting that characterizes her signature band rings.



