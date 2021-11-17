









Special jewels, between art and ornament, for 14 designers: Sara Barbanti, Paula Castro, Laura Forte, Saimi Joutsi, Kaori Juzu, Merıstėma Lab, Valentina Romen, Agustina Ros, Karin Seufert, Yoko Takirai, Giulia Vecchiato, Laura Volpi, Angie Wu, Annachiara Zani. In Milan, the Esh Gallery organized Walking Treasures, a exhibition dedicated to contemporary jewelery. This is the sixth edition of the event. The jewels interpreted by the 14 authors are made with the most diverse materials: metal, glass, ceramic, with stones and natural elements. Glass and metal, for example, are used for the Suri & Ros collection, the result of the collaboration between Agustina Ros and Giulia Vecchiato, exhibited for the first time after a first online presentation at New York Jewelry Week 2020.



Each jewel is born from hand-finished metal plates on which blown glass is applied through a balanced game of contrasts between volumes. The unique feature of the collection is the multifunctionality: the brooches become pendants, the earrings become brooches and so on, with the result of having more jewels in one. Annarita Bianco (Merıstėma Lab), on the other hand, mixes traditional craftsmanship and technology, with jewels made from USB cables, worked with resins set on silver plates and laser engraved to simulate the appearance of modern fossils.



The opposite, in a sense, of the design inspired by the natural world of Annachiara Zani, a young recent graduate of the IED in Milan and nominated for the Klimt02 New Talent Award: she uses alabaster, a semitransparent stone. Against the light, her jewels reveal, behind their elliptical shape, the inscription Visible. The German artist Karin Seufert presents pendants constructed from small points of PVC, empty shapes that have the illusion of weight and recall architecture. The porcelain brooches, on the other hand, follow a continuous search for wearability obtained through the use of uncommon materials in the field of jewelry. Finally, Laura Forte’s gold and silver jewels are characterized by essential lines and shapes, combined with the minimalist style of Yoko Takirai.

ESH Gallery Via Forcella 7 – 20144 Milan

39 0256568164 Timetables

Opening: Tuesday 14 December, 12.00-21.00

From 15 to 23 December: 11.00-19.00

24 December: 11.00-14.00

From 10 to 28 January: by appointment