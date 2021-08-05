ANELLI, vetrina — August 5, 2021 at 4:20 am

Art deco peridot for Annoushka




The birthstone of August is peridot (see also: All about the peridot). Probably for this reason the British designer Annoushka Ducas has chosen the summer month to present her new collection that uses, of course, the peridot. The collection was created in collaboration with Fuli Gemstones, a Chinese mining company, which holds the mining license for a large and rich peridot mine in the Changbai mountains, China. The gems of this mine have a particularly intense and pleasant color.

Anello Radiance in oro 18 carati, peridoto, zaffiri rosa, malachite. Il gioiello si può trasformare in pendente staccando la parte superiore dal cerchio dell'anello
Anello Radiance in oro 18 carati, peridoto, zaffiri rosa, malachite. Il gioiello si può trasformare in pendente staccando la parte superiore dal cerchio dell'anello

The result of the agreement with Annoushka is the Radiance collection, inspired by the Art Deco style, that is, with very marked geometries, intense colors, frames, well-defined corners. Alongside the peridot, the designer used pink and malachite sapphires, mounted on recycled 18-karat gold. The ring of the series has a peculiarity: the upper part detaches from the stem and can become a pendant to be attached to the necklace. The collection also includes earrings, even these decomposable: they can be worn as pendants, or simply buttoned.
Collana in oro con pendente
Collana in oro con pendente

Collana in oro e peridoto senza il pendente
Collana in oro e peridoto senza il pendente
Orecchini della collezione Radiance
Orecchini della collezione Radiance
Orecchini pendenti in oro, peridoto, zaffiri rosa e malachite
Orecchini pendenti in oro, peridoto, zaffiri rosa e malachite

Orecchini pendenti in oro, peridoto, zaffiri rosa e malachite
