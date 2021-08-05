









The birthstone of August is peridot (see also: All about the peridot). Probably for this reason the British designer Annoushka Ducas has chosen the summer month to present her new collection that uses, of course, the peridot. The collection was created in collaboration with Fuli Gemstones, a Chinese mining company, which holds the mining license for a large and rich peridot mine in the Changbai mountains, China. The gems of this mine have a particularly intense and pleasant color.



The result of the agreement with Annoushka is the Radiance collection, inspired by the Art Deco style, that is, with very marked geometries, intense colors, frames, well-defined corners. Alongside the peridot, the designer used pink and malachite sapphires, mounted on recycled 18-karat gold. The ring of the series has a peculiarity: the upper part detaches from the stem and can become a pendant to be attached to the necklace. The collection also includes earrings, even these decomposable: they can be worn as pendants, or simply buttoned.