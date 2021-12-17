









Arnaldo Pomodoro is one of the great Italian sculptors, who to date (2021) has reached the beautiful age of 95. For some time he has made many of his works available to the public at the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation (Via Vigevano 9, Milan), as well as online. But, in addition to having created impressive sculptures, Pomodoro in his long career also enjoyed designing necklaces, bracelets, rings, brooches, cufflinks, boxes, cigarette cases, small medals, made with the method of fusion on cuttlefish bone and with the ” addition of hammered threads, lumps of material, fine stones or rough stones, and more. Now Arnaldo Pomodoro’s online Raisonné Catalog is enriched with the new section dedicated to jewels. There are about 800 works, ornaments made mostly in a single copy, which testify the artist’s experiences in the field of goldsmithing since the 1950s, have been collected and documented for the first time, together with the drawings on paper made for their design.



Seeing today the images in sequence of all the jewels in the Raisonné Catalog moves me deeply; first of all because they are largely unknown works, not shown in exhibitions or illustrated in books and magazines. These small precious objects, which last for a long time unaltered and seem to contradict the incessant and inexorable passage of time, contain many ideas, references, experiences and present, so to speak, a repertoire of expressive elements of my own language. Examining them in the progression of their whole and in the details of each, they reveal correspondences and characteristics that refer to the unfolding of my research and my overall history as an artist.

Arnaldo Pomodoro

The Raisonné Catalog online is a project in progress conducted by the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation under the supervision of the artist: an immediate, free, always updated and precise consultation tool, aimed at scholars, cultural institutions and students, collectors, market operators, as well as that to the general public, who want to deepen their knowledge of the Master’s work. After the sections dedicated to Sculptures, Drawings, Multiples, Scenography and Jewelery, the catalog will progressively address all the other areas experimented by the artist with his work: Design Studies, Graphics, Applied Arts.

The publication of the section dedicated to jewels marks a further step forward in the research activities undertaken by the Foundation, pursuing a precise cultural policy of involving users in a mutual exchange of information, which over time will enrich both the online catalog and the database. of the Archive. Furthermore, from December 22nd, the Arnaldo Pomodoro online archive (a web portal, freely accessible) will be enriched with new materials useful for documenting and deepening the life and work of the Master, as well as the artistic and cultural history of the Twentieth century which saw him participate.

In particular, the materials of the Audiovisual section are doubled, in which it will now be possible to view about 50 films from 1964 to today, in full or preview form, acquired from cinematographic films, Vhs and DVDs, containing artist films, documentaries, interviews. , videos of the inauguration of works and exhibitions, various kinds of filming. Additionally, there are two new sections: Photographs and Different Materials.



From the Photographs section, a first selection of about 200 shots will be accessible, portraying Arnaldo Pomodoro on various occasions, with friends, artists, exponents of culture and institutions, often taken by great photographers such as Paolo Monti, Ugo Mulas, Maria Mulas and Carlo Orsi . The whole nucleus of about 150 posters of exhibitions and theatrical performances will be online in the Different Materials section, which will be followed, in the next releases, by the awards received by the artist and all those unusual and curious materials of various kinds, such as calendars, diaries, postcards.