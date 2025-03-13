The jewelry brand Apm Monaco has chosen the Italian singer Elodie as its new ambassador Italy. Elodie Di Patrizi (her full name), rose to prominence for the first time as the runner-up of the fifteenth season of the television show Amici di Maria De Filippi. Since 2015, she has released four studio albums, each of which has entered the top ten of the Italian album charts.

We are thrilled to welcome Elodie to the Apm Monaco family. Her energy, her bold spirit and her innate sense of style perfectly express the values ​​of our brand.

Kika Prette, Creative Director of Apm Monaco



The collaboration will come to life through a series of projects, including photo campaigns, events and digital content that will highlight the brand’s creations worn by the artist. At the same time, the Maison is launching the new Printemps collection, characterized by pastel colors. The proposal is completed by jewels in the shape of palm leaves, a distinctive and symbolic element of the brand: the plant represents the link with the lifestyle of the French Riviera and with the roots of the brand in Monte-Carlo, where the jewelry brand is based.

