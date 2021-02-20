Antonino De Simone, two centuries of red color

Coral and more coral, for over 190 years. Yes, it has been almost two centuries (since 1830) that Antonino De Simone has specialized in the processing of red coral from the Mediterranean. The Neapolitan company (from Torre del Greco) has reached its sixth generation, passing on its experience in the processing of material that is the son of the sea. Today it continues to offer jewels that enhance coral in its various shades, from bright red to pink to sophisticated white. All thanks to Antonino De Simone, who in the mid-nineteenth century was able to get the artisan workshop off the ground after learning the coral processing techniques.



From generation to generation, since 2010, after the death of the grandson of the same name, Antonino De Simone, the company is led by Gioia De Simone, together with Michele Palomba. The company combines the traditional production of semi-finished coral products for wholesale customers with a wide range of finished jewels under the Antonino De Simone brand, a brand now of international fame. Alongside coral, however, the Maison also produces jewels with turquoise, pearls, lapis lazuli, chrysoprase, diamonds.















