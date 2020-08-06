Antonini’s Extraordinaire novelty for Voice











The preview of a piece of high jewelery that Antonini will present at Voice (12-14 September), the event that replaces Vicenzaoro with a format adapted to the circumstances. It is likely that the Vicenza mini-fair-summit, in reality, is not prodigal about new collections, given that in the spring the jewelry companies remained stopped due to the lockdown dictated by the covid. In the meantime, however, here is one of the new features that will be presented.



It is a high jewelery ring, which is part of the Extraordinaire line, the top of the range of the Maison of Milan Antonini. The jewel is a unique piece, a ring in which a 7.8-carat blue sapphire shines in the center, mounted on black rhodium and surrounded by small diamonds. The ring joins the other pieces of the Extraordinaire line presented in January, however centered on the use of emeralds. Other unique pieces made with blue sapphires, however, have been presented in past years.

















