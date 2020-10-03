Anniversary with border by Recarlo











Three years ago Recarlo introduced the Anniversary Love jewelry line, a spin-off of the classic Anniversary collection. In turn, Anniversary Love includes different lines, such as Contrariée or Pavé jewels. The Cuore Contorno line has been added to these two. In short, there are many anniversaries to celebrate with a jewel, especially if it is made of white gold and diamonds, a combination that never goes out of fashion.



But the Anniversary Love collection also stands out for another aspect: it uses diamonds cut in the shape of a heart with 58 faces, even in small sizes (with an uncommon cutting process). The Cuore Contorno line, which is now enriched with a new ring and a new leverback earring, is no exception: the diamonds always have the shape of the volume favored by Cupid. A diamond border is also added to the center stone, which amplifies the brilliance of the jewel. The Cuore Contorno line also includes a pendant that shines at the bottom of a long white gold chain.



















