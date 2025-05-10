Anne H. Bass’s Jewels for Christie’s

A new collection of jewels presented by Christie’s at auction. It is that of Anne H. Bass, ex-wife of the oil billionaire Sid Bass, a patron of the arts, but also a filmmaker: she directed the 2010 documentary Dancing Across Borders. Anne Hyatt Hendricks Bass passed away in 2020 and now her collection of jewels will be offered as part of the Magnificent Jewels auction, which will take place live at Christie’s Rockefeller Center on June 17, 2025. The collection consists of 26 jewels and was assembled over the course of decades. According to Christie’s, it represents one of the most curated private jewelry collections ever to appear on the market and includes jewels from famous houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Bulgari, Cartier and Jar.

A recurring theme throughout the collection is that each piece is an example of excellence, reflecting the owner’s impeccable taste and singular personal style. Highlights include a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels diamond drop earrings (est. $1,200,000-$1,800,000). The sale also features eleven Jar jewels, including a sapphire, emerald, and diamond necklace (est. $200,000-$300,000).

The Anne H. Bass jewelry collection is a testament to impeccable taste and refinement. Each piece is a superlative example, carefully selected, and deeply personal. From a significant pair of Van Cleef & Arpels white diamond drop earrings to a bold, cut ruby ​​and emerald necklace by David Webb, the collection reflects a woman of extraordinary style and discernment. Most notably, it features one of the finest private jewelry collections of the legendary Joel Arthur Rosenthal, known as Jar. Many of these exceptional works are featured in the landmark 2002 publication Jar Volume I, making this sale a rare opportunity to acquire creations of profound beauty and historical importance.

Claibourne Poindexter, Senior Specialist Jewelry Department, Christie’s New York

Alongside the sale of Magnificent Jewels, Anne H. Bass: The New York Interiors and Jewelry will be held, featuring additional jewelry, as well as furniture and decorative art from Anne Bass’s iconic New York apartment, designed by Mark Hampton.