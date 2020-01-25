Annamaria Cammilli’s Dune ring turns 10 and is renewed











Ten years between the dunes of Dune and Annamaria Cammilli’s journey continues. The famous collection of the Florentine brand crosses the milestone of the decade and, to celebrate the anniversary, presents many news.



The first concerns the Dune 914 ring, perhaps Annamaria Cammilli’s most famous icon. Its wavy design, enhanced by the alternation of glossy and opaque effects and enriched with diamonds, recalls well the irregular curves of the desert dunes. Now the Dune rings will be available in a new modular version, which will allow you to assemble a jewel by choosing from the various models and colors.



It should be remembered that Annamaria Cammilli offers this jewel in eight 18-karat gold colors. In addition to the classic sunrise yellow, there is now a black gold Dune ring, in addition to champagne pink, white and natural beige, up to the unusual chocolate brown.



And more, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Dune 914 ring, the series is expanded with four new lines and some pieces to complement the already Dune Ouverture and Dune Electa lines. We will talk about it in a new article on gioiellis.com

















