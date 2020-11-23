Annamaria Cammilli’s Dune Multicolor ring











Inspired by the wind that caresses the desert dunes and swells the fabric in soft curves: the Dune collection by Annamaria Cammilli, one of the most popular lines of the Florentine Maison, has over time added many variations to its original shape. One of the jewelry lines linked to this collection is called Velaa. The collection includes earrings, pendant necklaces and of course rings.



And, for winter 2020, new rings have been added to the collection, which use some of the eight gold colors that are a symbol of Annamaria Cammilli. These are 18-karat gold rings, in different variants that combine some of the shades of the precious metal. The new Multicolor ring comes from the combination of three different castings. A unique shade, proposed in two variants, hot and cold, distinguishes the wavy shape of the Dune Velaa ring. The jewel is made of pink, orange and yellow gold, with the addition of a brilliant-cut diamond. The other variant is, however, in black, beige and white gold, always with a diamond in the center. The Multicolor ring will be officially presented in January 2021, but is already available in preview in the most exclusive jewelers.

















