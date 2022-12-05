









Annamaria Cammilli over the years has been able to conquer many women with her jewels with wavy and sinuous shapes, represented by the Dune and Velaa line, but also with the equally soft Goccia line. The latter has evolved into a collection on the edge of high jewelry, called Prestige. In essence, the Florentine brand does not abandon the style already used for another version called Premiere, but enriches it. As always, the Prestige line uses the characteristic velvety processing of gold, which takes on pastel colors exclusive to the Maison, such as black lava, beige, Ice or champagne, the result of refined alloys.



The main feature of the jewels, however, is the combination of gold with pear-cut diamonds or tanzanites that are inserted inside the hollow droplet, or petal, surface of the jewel. All bordered by a line of pavé diamonds. The new pieces in the Prestige line include various rings, pendants and earrings.

















