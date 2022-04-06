









Annamaria Cammilli is among the brands that have been able to create a unique and immediately recognizable style. The Tuscan designer has invented her own ecosystem in which lines of jewelry coexist linked by a single way of interpreting the object. The 2022, for example, adds new creations that are placed at the high end of the jewelry. One of these novelties is the 914 ring, which for more than ten years has represented Dune, one of the most successful lines of the brand. In this case, the wavy lines of the ring multiply in a maxi version: there are nine bands that make up the jewel, interspersed with six brilliant-cut diamonds that shine among the apricot-colored gold.



Other high-end jewels are represented by the new Prestige line. In this case, the sinuous shapes of the Rivage collection are enriched with diamonds and drop-cut tanzanites. In this case, the wavy pattern is inspired by the movement of the sea: necklace and earrings are offered in ice white gold or pink gold, again with tanzanites, or diamonds.In the high-end range, another novelty is represented by the new Couture line, which does not abandon the aesthetics of the Maison. The line includes rings, earrings or pendants, where the rounded shapes, which make up jewels in apricot-colored gold, enclose in the center brilliant-cut diamonds of considerable size.