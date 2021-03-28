Annalisa’s jewels with Rues de Mille



Annalisa Scarrone, better known as Annalisa, is an Italian singer-songwriter (with a degree in physics in her pocket) who participated in the tenth edition of the talent show Amici by Maria De Filippi, ranking second and obtaining the Critics Award. She also sang at the Sanremo 2021 Festival. And now she too is the face of Rues de Mille, for a special edition for the brand’s most recent collections: Madly and Rebelle.



The square Madly medals, with the studded outline and the brilliant inlays, alternating with hearts and stars, are the protagonists of the limited edition choker, created in collaboration with Annalisa. A way to celebrate the singer’s ten years in the entertainment world. Furthermore, the square Madly medals are transformed into rings, which enrich the Rue des Mille collection. Also new are two large earrings, a pierced heart and circle with studded edges. The bijoux are available in white silver, as well as in yellow and pink gold plating.





















