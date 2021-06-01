









It is not often that great jewelers and designers collaborate together. This is what happened with the high jewelery collection that Anna Hu created for Moussaieff. The Taiwanese designer has designed eight exceptional pieces, including a butterfly-shaped ring that can be worn in five ways and features a large 8.22-carat marquise-cut diamond in the center. She wore it Maria Bakalova, a star of the Borat sequel, during the Oscars ceremony. The meeting between the London-based jeweler and the refined Taiwanese designer was encouraged by Alisa Moussaieff, the 91-year-old owner and president of the family business, which is two centuries in the gem business.

Other exceptional pieces are a ring with a sugar loaf cut sapphire of over 50 carats, or the lily-shaped brooch with a rare white heart-shaped diamond of 55.75 carats. The pieces are on a traveling exhibition between Taipei, Shanghai and Beijing, for wealthy Asian buyers. Only if some are left unsold will they be housed in Moussaieff’s London boutique.











