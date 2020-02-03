Anna and Alex, artistic bijoux











Anna and Alex, the author’s jewelry that are fun like many jewels can not be.

Two girlfriends, the same passion: the artistic bijoux. Those that are not accessories that are assembled for hobby, do not use substandard materials, they are not the result of estrus random and often tacky. It’s the opposite. Anna and Alex proposes a type of jewelry that is signed, the result of a clear creative, original, quality. They work in Rome, but they have a history with so many different experiences. The biography of Anna Neri, born in Italy, records that she lived in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, where she graduated in business administration, with a specialization in international marketing. In Rome Anna began his career, instead, in tourism and luxury.



Alessandra Sales came instead in New York, but it is also grown in Turin, Verona and Geneva. After studying History and Law, Alessandra has been working in the world of external relations, up to direction of the Bulgari communication structure. A successful career. But it’s no longer fun to create jewelery? The belief, the story goes, came with appreciation received by Emma Thompson in London, who has worn the Anna and Alex v at the premiere of her movie, Nanny Mc Phee. Now the brand is established and the two designers you do not lose the major events in the sector.















