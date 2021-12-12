









Bracelets, rings and earrings by Anil Arjandas, designer of Indian origin based in Dubai ♦

Indian origin, flagship store in Dubai: Anil Arjandas has found his way into the world of jewelry thanks to some choices, such as using black gold, brown and black diamonds, already in his first collection, in 2000. His popularity, a to be honest, it is also due to Instagram, in which he appears in first person, also thanks to his model appearance: he has become a star with 951,000 followers (for now). In jewelry, in particular, he established himself with the production of bracelets, both for women and for men, so much so that he then expanded the production to include watches as well. But not only that: his jewels are often made with semi-precious colored stones, such as chrysoprase, agate, but also with ruby root.



In 2016 Arjandas renewed the brand, with the addition of bracelets, rings and earrings in 18-karat white gold and white diamonds to its catalog. But his specialty remains stones with unusual cuts and black gold, as in the collection which includes a series of earrings designed to be a gift for special occasions. The teardrop, shuttle or irregular surfaces are repeated even for three, in the case of some pendants.