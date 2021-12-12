Orecchini, vetrina — December 12, 2021 at 4:30 am

Anil Arjandas, followers and earrings




Bracelets, rings and earrings by Anil Arjandas, designer of Indian origin based in Dubai ♦

Indian origin, flagship store in Dubai: Anil Arjandas has found his way into the world of jewelry thanks to some choices, such as using black gold, brown and black diamonds, already in his first collection, in 2000. His popularity, a to be honest, it is also due to Instagram, in which he appears in first person, also thanks to his model appearance: he has become a star with 951,000 followers (for now). In jewelry, in particular, he established himself with the production of bracelets, both for women and for men, so much so that he then expanded the production to include watches as well. But not only that: his jewels are often made with semi-precious colored stones, such as chrysoprase, agate, but also with ruby root.

Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti brown
In 2016 Arjandas renewed the brand, with the addition of bracelets, rings and earrings in 18-karat white gold and white diamonds to its catalog. But his specialty remains stones with unusual cuts and black gold, as in the collection which includes a series of earrings designed to be a gift for special occasions. The teardrop, shuttle or irregular surfaces are repeated even for three, in the case of some pendants.

Ciondolo in oro rosa con zaffiri arcobaleno e diamante nero al centro
Anello in oro rosa con zaffiri
Beacciale 7 chakra con pietre naturali e 8 mini sfere e chiusura in oro rosa con diamanti brown
Bracciale Mini Evil Eye con laccio macramé, oro rosa con zaffiri
Cavigliera in oro e zaffiri multicolore
Collana in oro, ciondolo con diamanti brown
