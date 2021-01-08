Andrew Glassford, from bank to jewelry











A banker with a passion for jewels. Andrew Glassford goes to the office each morning, where he occupies a prominent position: he is vice president and risk manager for small business credit at Bank of America, the banking giant of the United States. But three years ago he discovered that money isn’t everything. There is also a passion for jewelry: for years, he says, he has cut out photos of rings, bracelets and necklaces from newspapers, fascinated by design. And so, after attending the École Van Cleef & Arpels in Paris and learning about the opportunities and pitfalls of gems at Gia, she founded her Maison in Dallas, Texas. An unusual profile, but Glassford with his second job was able to convince everyone.



In addition to his passion for jewelry and his poodle named Mack II, Andrew loves orchids and is an enthusiast of the Asian world, after a recent trip to China and Japan. But for his jewels he seems to have a strong predilection for art deco, with precise lines, safe geometries, enamel that separates gold and precious stones. Who would have thought that a banker could have such a profound aesthetic sensibility?

















