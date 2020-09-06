Andrew Geoghegan’s stackable bracelets











The Portuguese word costeira means coast (of the sea, of a lake). And, in fact, Andrew Geoghegan‘s Costeira collection is inspired by the Portuguese coast sculpted by the strong Atlantic winds, between sea and cliffs. It is a very windy area and where the wind blows, kites also fly. Perhaps this is why the mini collection (which includes only three bracelets) is made up of small elements with the shape of a kite. But another interesting aspect of the collection is that the kites form a border that fits perfectly to another bracelet, with an easy stacking system.



Andrew Geoghegan, based in Leeds (Great Britain), was Designer of the Year 2014 for the British Jewelery Association and Editor’s Choice at International Jewelery London 2015. But he began his professional life as a sculptor: his experiments with metal made it possible to understand the characteristics and potential of the base material of the jewelry. The designer combines the sculptural shape of his jewels with a passion for technical invention, with the precision of an engineer. He also has a degree in Three-dimensional Design, specialized courses, short-term apprenticeships and, in an informal note, years on the bench.

















