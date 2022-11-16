









Andrea Fohrman: the moon is a precious satellite in Los Angeles designer collections ♦︎

She is one of the few women who do not are offend if someone tells her that she is lunatic. For a simple reason: she adores the moon and the Earth’s pale satellite is a source of inspiration for her jewels. The story of Andrea Fohrman as designer is started with admiration of the grandmother’s cocktail ring, the passion for the weather, seasons, and stages of the year. Which are marked, in fact, by the alternation of moons. Andrea Fohrman is so fascinated by Earth’s twin, that on her website you are able to calculate the lunar phase that corresponds to an important date in her life.

ted the work using mostly opals, perhaps the stone that reminds more of the Selena of the ancients, with obviously the moonstone. The art of jewelery was also improved in Italy, in Florence, where she also studied design and sculpture. She started her activity collecting ancient objects and turned them into pendants. Then, in 2004, she pulled the shot up to the high-end jewelery, that she designs in her Los Angeles home.