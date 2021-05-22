









While there are those who emphasize using recycled gold to demonstrate her good intentions, there are also those, like Ana Khouri, who beat everyone with her Brazilian non-profit organization Projeto Ovo. The Brazilian designer based in New York has led her Projeto Ovo since 2014, which donates 100% of all sales proceeds to 75 NGOs. In short, Ana Khouri is a champion of goodness. But she is also a jewelry professional who likes to choose little traveled roads. For example, some jewelry is handcrafted in the United States with silver-based prong settings, a late 19th-century Ottoman technique called falamenk.



Among the most recent creations, for example, the Maia collection uses this goldsmith technique to propose wrapping earrings and rings crossed by circles formed by a spiral, in 18-karat gold, or enriched with diamonds and precious stones. In fact, the designer has a long experience in the choice of gems: after graduating from Gia and Parsons in New York, she has worked on single projects since 2002 and officially launched her eponymous line Maison in 2013. Needless to add, her work is made exclusively with 18K Fairmined, Fairtrade or platinum gold and precious stones of ethical and responsible origin.