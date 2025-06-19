Apm Monaco presents Été, a collection dedicated to summer and the atmosphere of the South of France. At the heart of the collection is the Les Galets line, which takes its name from the smooth pebbles found on the coast. Each piece is APM alloy made with 95% recycled material and plated in 18k yellow gold, antioxidant and hypoallergenic, with the addition of white cubic zirconia. The collection also features minimal sunray motifs, or the palm motif, the trees that line the paths along the sea.



Été is one of my favorite seasons I’ve worked on, because it really conveys the golden warmth and vibrant tones of summer in the South of France. Our goal was to capture the essence of this wonderful landscape in each piece.”

Kika Prette, Creative Director of APM Monaco



Bracelets and rings in turquoise and malachite stones add a touch of color. The photographic campaign of the Été collection features the brand ambassador Elodie, an Italian singer and actress, who represents the ideal of contemporary femininity of Apm Monaco. The Été 2025 collection of Apm Monaco is available in all boutiques and on the official website of the brand.

