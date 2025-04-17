Collana con finitura dorata Amy
Collana con finitura dorata Amy

Amy bijoux by Brosway

Things don’t always have to go straight. Sometimes they go wrong, but that’s better. At least when it comes to architecture and design, as demonstrated by the Amy bijoux line by Brosway. The brand of the Bros Manifatture group presents a series of bijoux for spring that has its characteristic twisted design. These are necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings in natural steel or with a gold finish, which have the characteristic shape of a cylinder that wraps around itself, like a screw, alternating with parts with a completely smooth surface.

Amy Collection Rings

The twisted shape, so modern, is also ancient: it has been used since the early Christian era. Twisted columns were then used in Romanesque architecture, until they became one of the symbols of the Baroque era. But to go down a few steps, from art to gastronomy, this shape is also found in some types of pasta.
Gold Finish Bracelet

Amy Collection Earrings
Steel Necklace

