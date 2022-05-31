









Amen, an Italian bijoux brand born from the inspiration of combining jewelry and prayer, has long since expanded its horizon to more secular goals. Bijoux, in short, which are aimed at an undifferentiated public and, above all, without particular spiritual connotations. For the summer of 2022, for example, Amen offers several lines of jewelry at super affordable prices, characterized by bright colors and shapes. As in the case of the cocktail collection.



The line includes a series of silver rings with a rhodium finish, to which cubic zirconia of different shapes and colors are combined, as foreseen by the cocktail style. Bright shades, in tune with summer, such as blue, orange, purple, bright green, fuchsia pink. Rings to wear without too many problems, also encouraged by the price: they are offered at 59 euros.