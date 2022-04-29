









Amen, a Tuscan company of affordable jewelery, renews for the tenth year its support for the Follow the Pink Spring Edition initiative of the Ieo-Monzino Foundation, in support of the Ieo Women’s Cancer Center, dedicated to the world of female cancer in its entirety. Follow the Pink Spring Edition also wants to represent a tribute to the mothers who will be celebrated on May 8: prevention also means transferring the culture of attention to health to one’s sons and daughters, as a gesture of love that passes through the care of person.



For the occasion, Amen offers a special medal that combines the universal symbol of the fight against female cancer with the words of the Our Father, a prayer engraved on the first bracelet, designed by Giovanni Licastro, founder of Amen and later became the iconic model of the brand. The medal can be purchased online on the Amen website and part of the proceeds will go to the Ieo-Monzino Foundation.