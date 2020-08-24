Ambush, a 3208 euro brass necklace











Can a simple brass chain necklace cost 3208 euros? Yes, if it is signed by Ambush, an emerging fashion brand, which has added accessories and bijoux to its catalog. Judge for yourself if the price is reasonable. The Luisaviaroma marketplace, after offering the series at full price, has decided to drastically reduce the request, probably for a lack enthusiasm from customers. In any case, the necklace it remains an exasperated example of the concept of brand: you buy not because the object itself is precious, but because it is fashionable. On the other hand, everyone is free to spend their money as they want.



Ambush was founded in Tokyo by Korean-born designers Yoon and Verbal. Ambush’s clothing has found admirers in Rihanna, M.I.A., Lady Gaga, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Kanye West, and he has collaborated for the jewelry line, also in brass or silver. The brand is based, they explained, on innovative pop art-inspired designs that capture a distinctive Tokyo aesthetic. For now, for sure, they have captured the attention of the media.

















