Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, partner of rapper Ultimo, has collaborated with jewelry brand Amabile for a summer capsule collection. Amabile, founded by the dynamic Martina Strazzer, features cubic zirconia crystals in pastel shades: peach, apple green, yellow, and pink. The stones are not set, but pierced and mounted on small, lightweight rings: a deliberate design choice to maximize their brilliance.

The Bacio (Baciamano) jewelry piece, not included, consists of a chain that wraps around the wrist like a thin bracelet, while a second line descends in the center, following the back of the hand until it embraces the finger with a ring clasp. Three cubic zirconias alternate vertically, like tiny drops of light. The Body Chain Sea Through, on the other hand, can be worn around the waist, hips, or as a double-strand necklace. The design begins with a chain from which alternating cubic zirconias hang, creating a playful movement. Also included is an extender chain that allows you to adjust the length based on your height and use. The Passo alla volta chain is an anklet composed of a cascade of sorbet colors.


