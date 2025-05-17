Amabile for the bride

Amabile, an inexhaustible brand of accessible jewelry, presents the SS25 Bride To Be collection, in tune with the spring wedding season. This time Amabile focuses on a line of jewelry to accompany future brides. Starting with the Honey Moon ring with a champagne-colored drop zirconia and a round white one, with a contrast that becomes a symbol of a couple. The Boquet earring is instead inspired by the bride’s bouquet, with a circular composition of marquise-cut cubic zirconia that creates a floral effect.

The Enchanted Pavè necklace features a Y-shaped design enhanced by a central detail, composed of pavé circles, from which the chain winds down the décolleté and ends in a light point. Finally, the Imperial bracelet is characterized by a row of baguette-cut cubic zirconia that winds along the wrist. To complete the set, Amabile recommends pairing it with the Imperial Earring.