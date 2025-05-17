Anello Honey Moon con cubic zirconia a goccia color champagne e uno bianco tondo
Anello Honey Moon con cubic zirconia a goccia color champagne e uno bianco tondo

Amabile for the bride

Amabile, an inexhaustible brand of accessible jewelry, presents the SS25 Bride To Be collection, in tune with the spring wedding season. This time Amabile focuses on a line of jewelry to accompany future brides. Starting with the Honey Moon ring with a champagne-colored drop zirconia and a round white one, with a contrast that becomes a symbol of a couple. The Boquet earring is instead inspired by the bride’s bouquet, with a circular composition of marquise-cut cubic zirconia that creates a floral effect.

Collana con cubic zirconia
Enchanted Pavé Necklace with Cubic Zirconia

The Enchanted Pavè necklace features a Y-shaped design enhanced by a central detail, composed of pavé circles, from which the chain winds down the décolleté and ends in a light point. Finally, the Imperial bracelet is characterized by a row of baguette-cut cubic zirconia that winds along the wrist. To complete the set, Amabile recommends pairing it with the Imperial Earring.

Bracciale Imperial con una fila di cubic zirconia con taglio baguette
Imperial Bracelet with a Row of Baguette-Cut Cubic Zirconia
Orecchino pendente Imperial
Imperial Drop Earring
Orecchino Boquet ispirato al bouquet delle spose
Boquet Earring Inspired by the Bridal Bouquet

