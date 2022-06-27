









La rambla is an avenue consisting of two side carriageways and a large pedestrian area in the center, generally lined with trees. It is a type of road widely used in Catalonia: the most famous ramblas are those of Barcelona, ​​an obligatory destination for tourists who visit the city. And, now, they are also a jewelry line proposed by Alviero Martini 1A Classe, a Milanese brand of accessories and clothing that has recently also landed in the world of fashion jewelry. The brand was also successful thanks to the idea of ​​depicting maps on travel bags. And the brand’s new jewelry lines, made through Thom Trade Italy, refer to various locations around the world.



Rambla jewels are made of silver, with yellow and pink gold application, together with cubic zirconia: a classic for that type of bijoux. Necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings and earrings bear the signature of Alviero Martini 1A Classe, a company that has been part of the Final Group since 2003, in the engravings of the charms, chiseled with the geo map and the 1C monogram.