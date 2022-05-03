









Alviero Martini’s map leads to the jewelry store. The Milanese fashion brand, whose full name is Alviero Martini 1A Classe, known for accessories and clothes that reproduce motifs with geographical maps, expands its offer to the jewelry area. The entry is combined with the partnership with Thom Trade Italy, the wholesale division of Thom Group, a European group in the retail of jewelry and watches, with which Alviero Martini 1 ° classe had already signed a license and distribution agreement for the 1A Classe Watches line. These are jewels at an affordable price, with a range of around a hundred euros, more or less.



We are very proud of the growth that Alviero Martini 1A Classe is implementing thanks to the new launch of the Jewels line with Thom Trade Italy. We are confident that once again we will find the consensus of consumers, which we will reach more and more thanks to a large sales network.

Mauro Ronchi, financial director of Alviero Martini

The market debut relies on four different collections: Champs Elysées, Fifth Avenue, Ramblas and Rodeo Drive. On this page you can see the images relating to the first of these. Even for jewels, in any case, the style that characterizes the brand, described as travel attitude, does not fail. The names of the collections, in fact, refer to particularly famous streets: Champs Elysées (Paris), Fifth Avenue (New York), Ramblas (Barcelona) and Rodeo Drive (Beverly Hills – Los Angeles).

It is with pleasure that we strengthen our collaboration with Alviero Martini 1A Classe with whom we share values ​​and experience. Together we have created a new elegant and modern line, which epitomizes the glamorous style of the brand with our expertise in the production and distribution of jewelery.

Andrea Busato, general manager of Thom Trade Italia

The Champs Elysées line, for example, includes necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings and earrings made of silver, with cubic zirconia crystals, while in other collections a gold galvanic is added.