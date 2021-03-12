Almasika aims for the center



It is based in Chicago, but Almasika has an African echo. The name, in fact, derives from the Swahili words which mean diamond and gold in several languages ​​of West Africa. The choice of name is by Catherine Sarr, designer who is co-founder of the Prix Sarr-Les Beaux-Arts in Paris, where she lived, and passionate art collector: she is also a member of the board of directors of the Diamond Do Good Foundation, the programming committee of the Arts Club of Chicago, The Tokyo Art Club and The Art Institute of Chicago. Gold and diamonds, in any case, they are the heart of Almasika’s jewels.



Catherine Sarr’s idea is to blend design and culture, even with surprising historical references, such as the jewels inspired by the famous Veni, vidi, vici (I came, I saw, I won in Latin), pronounced by Cesare referring to a won battle. The jewels are however designed in Chicago and made with 18K gold and the diamonds are natural and come from conflict-free countries. The style of the jewels is well defined: many circles, often concentric, and chains with the shape of the classic Cypraea shell, in the past used by some African populations as a currency.

















