









The best-known Indian company specializing in diamonds, as well as high-end jewels, is P Hirani. Established in 1981 in Mumbai, P Hirani is a family-run business now owned by Jigar Hirani, while Darshit Hirani is the director. Specifying that the Indian company deals with trading diamonds, however, is not enough. It must be added that they are mostly special diamonds, the colored ones, the most sought after. The so-called fancy diamonds are the house specialty. Precisely this ability to procure and resell loose diamonds or mounted on prestigious jewels has translated into P Hirani’s key to success.



The company is now present in India, but also in Hong Kong and Dubai, also thanks to the wide range of gems available, with every color gradation and size of colored diamonds. And it’s always about gems over 1 carat, the most precious. The seriousness of the company also allows it to guarantee the authenticity of the natural color of each stone.













