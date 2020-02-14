ANELLI, da sapere — February 14, 2020 at 5:00 am

All about rose gold





Rose gold is trendy. But not everyone knows what rose gold really is and in which cases it is better to wear it. So here is everything you wanted to know about rose gold.

Mattioli, anello in oro rosa
Mattioli, anello in oro rosa

The composition of the rose gold. As we have explained here, the gold extracted from the earth, natural, is of an intense yellow color. All other gold colors are the result of the fusion of yellow gold with other metals. In particular, pink gold is an alloy consisting mainly of gold and copper, sometimes with the addition of a pinch of silver. The more copper is present in the alloy, the greater the color tending to red. Here are the percentages of rose gold composition:

18-carat red gold: 75% gold, 25% copper
18-carat rose gold: 75% gold, 22.25% copper, 2.75% silver
18-carat pink gold: 75% gold, 20% copper, 5% silver
12-carat red gold: 50% gold and 50% copper

Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti della collezione City Hardwear
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti della collezione City Hardwear di Tiffany

It should be added that in some cases even up to 15% zinc is added when copper is predominant. Zinc is used to change their gold color from red to dark yellow.
In the Middle East there is also 14 carat red gold, which contains 41.67% copper. There is also a rather rare version of 22 carat rose gold.
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti, ispirato all'architettura di un quartiere di Pechino disegnato da Zaha Hadid
Carla Abras, anello in oro rosa e diamanti, ispirato all’architettura di un quartiere di Pechino disegnato da Zaha Hadid

The history of rose gold. For a long time, rose gold has also been called Russian gold or red gold. And that’s because rose gold was very popular in Russia in the early nineteenth century.
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti Tentazioni
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti Tentazioni di de Grisogono

The rose gold jewels. Back in fashion, pink gold is now used for almost every type of jewel. Even wedding rings, once offered only in yellow gold, are now also available in pink, as well as white, metal versions. There are, therefore, no contraindications for buying a jewel of this shade. But, even if the jewels are almost always subjected to a rhodium plating, which makes them shiny thanks to an invisible patina, be careful if you suffer from copper allergy. An allergy to copper, unfortunately, can cause itching, tickling, red face, chills, nausea, stomach problems. However, if you choose jewelry with 18-karat gold it will be more difficult to irritate the skin, since the copper contained in this alloy is scarce.
Anello Drina in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi, due rubini
Misahara, anello Drina in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi, due rubini

Wear rose gold. This shade of gold is the hottest and best stands out on tanned or Mediterranean-type skins. This does not mean that those with white skin should not wear rose gold jewelry, but only that those who have a warmer shade of the body will derive greater aesthetic benefit. Rose gold can be worn with any dress, but it will be better enhanced next to a blue, blue or green fabric. There are those who recommend choosing white gold jewelry for important ceremonies or anniversaries: but it is now an outdated custom, you can wear rose gold whenever you want.

Anello in oro rosa
Anello in oro rosa di Gavello
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Van Cleef & Arpels, anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Fred, anello in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Roberto Demeglio, anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Roberto Demeglio, anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello B.zero1 XXth Anniversary a cinque bande in oro rosa 18 kt
Bulgari, anello B.zero1 XXth Anniversary a cinque bande in oro rosa 18 kt







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *