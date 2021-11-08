For Greek mythology, Daphne was a nymph associated with fountains, wells, springs, rivers, streams and other bodies of fresh water. And this is because, for a charm by Cupid, she was harassed by the god Apollo who wanted to make love with her. For this she asked her father, the river god Penaeus, of her to save her from Apollo’s stalking. Result: to remove her from the clutches of Apollo, Peneus transformed her into a laurel tree. Nice consolation. Fortunately for her, Daphne Tsitsiliani, Greek, did not face similar dangers. She lived for over a decade in London and Paris, before returning to her country home in Athens and raising her daughter.



The land of origin, after a career in the world of communication, has created its own jewelry brand:A reference to alchemy, the ancestor of chemistry, which is also a concept linked to the art of knowing how to mix different substances. But also a reference to the past. And, indeed, jewelry can be associated with memories.The brand’s alchemical jewels rely on well-tested ingredients: 14 or 18 karat gold and precious stones. The Forêt collection is inspired by nature, while the Urano collection is inspired by the sky, the moon, the stars and planets. The Egyptian collection refers to the ancient civilization of the Pharaohs. The jewels are also sold online.