









She hasn’t lost her irreverence, which has translated into a pop style, with the now famous emoticon jewels. But Alison Chemla, founder and designer of the New York brand Alison Lou, has also decided to introduce more classic jewels, alongside those that represent a box of fries or a small robot. Although, in reality, the hoop earrings in 14-karat gold, with sapphires or other pavé stones, are mainly used to be connected to the new pendants.



This does not mean, however, that they cannot be worn alone. Alison Lou became famous for her debut collection, Emoticore. Then, the line has evolved to include collections based on other themes, such as Casino and Secret Garden or Mama Mia, conceived after a summer trip to Italy: the collection is made up of designs inspired by favorite pastas: farfalle, penne and spaghetti. Then came the signet rings, necklaces, pendants and hoop earrings, with diamonds or enamel, also worn by Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, Celine Dion.