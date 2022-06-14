Orecchini, vetrina — June 14, 2022 at 4:20 am

Alison Lou’s new amusements




She hasn’t lost her irreverence, which has translated into a pop style, with the now famous emoticon jewels. But Alison Chemla, founder and designer of the New York brand Alison Lou, has also decided to introduce more classic jewels, alongside those that represent a box of fries or a small robot. Although, in reality, the hoop earrings in 14-karat gold, with sapphires or other pavé stones, are mainly used to be connected to the new pendants.

Borchia orecchino in oro 14 carati e diamanti
This does not mean, however, that they cannot be worn alone. Alison Lou became famous for her debut collection, Emoticore. Then, the line has evolved to include collections based on other themes, such as Casino and Secret Garden or Mama Mia, conceived after a summer trip to Italy: the collection is made up of designs inspired by favorite pastas: farfalle, penne and spaghetti. Then came the signet rings, necklaces, pendants and hoop earrings, with diamonds or enamel, also worn by Emily Ratajkowski, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Gigi Hadid, Tracee Ellis Ross, Celine Dion.
Anello in oro 14 carati e zaffiri
Orecchino a bottone robot in oro 14 carati e smalto
Orecchino a cerchio in oro 14 carati e zaffiri
Orecchino a cerchio in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro 14 carati, zaffiri rosa e rubini
Orecchini a spirale in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchino a bottone in oro 14 carati e smalto
