Alexandra Abramczyk, the world in a drop of glass











It seems that jewels, originally born as talismans, exert a charm that goes beyond their objective reality: the Parisian Alexandra Abramczyk, for example, is one of those designers who attribute to objects that creates a spiritual dimension. Her pieces, he says, are a source of balance, harmony, energy and well-being. As we have repeatedly said, this is probably important for those who create the jewel, to which it confers a mysterious power. It is a little less important for those who buy jewelry simply because they like it. However you think, you will agree, however, that Alexandra Abramczyk’s jewels are undoubtedly interesting.



The designer, she says in her autobiographical note, grew up with strong personalities who influenced her life, starting with her Argentine father, an art lover and silverware collector, who took her around for antique fairs. Alexandra Abramczyk then studied Fine Arts in Madrid, where she learned about the restoration of ancient paintings and the work of gilding.



Back in Paris, she studied in parallel at with the BJOP (Ecole Privée de la Bijouterie) and the National Institute of Gemology. She then gained experience with Cartier, in the High Jewelery department and then Graff, in London. Since 2015, Alexandra has launched its namesake label: Alexandra Abramczyk.

Her work reflects a strong creativity: for example, with the Secret Glass collection, composed of ten pendants set in a drop of glass and gold and suspended on a hammered chain. Inside there are miniatures of worlds with en tremblant gems and animal figures. Or the ring with rainbow tassel, with apatites, sapphires and diamonds.

















