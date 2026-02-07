The new jewelry brand launched by Alessandra Zanchetta focuses on sustainability.

A trained architect, Alessandra Zanchetta has developed her own path through design, aesthetic vision, and entrepreneurship. She is the co-founder of the Adolfo Courrier company, where she combines design thinking with creative sensitivity. The designer has over twenty years of experience in the Italian goldsmith world, in Valenza, the historic heart of the goldsmith’s art. Alongside jewelry, she also has a deep passion for yoga and photography, seen as tools for observation, balance, and personal exploration: these are the autobiographical notes of the designer who founded the jewelry brand Aleja. The name is a variant or diminutive of Alejandra, which in turn is the Spanish form of the name Alessandra.



The idea is to emphasize the jewelry’s sustainability because, the designer emphasizes, alongside its beauty and symbolic value comes a new focus: on the origin of the materials and the impact of the choices we make. According to a meta-analysis conducted by Imperial College London, the production of a single carat of mined diamond can generate over 100 kg of CO₂ equivalent, as well as requiring the displacement of large amounts of land and natural resources, emphasizes Alessandra Zanchetta. Gold, too, is linked to complex extraction processes. Its production is frequently associated with deforestation and environmental contamination (Ecotoxicology), with consequences that affect delicate ecosystems and local communities, from rainforests to watersheds.



When I began to question the origin of the materials I work with every day, I realized how distant the perception of the finished jewelry is from the reality of its production. Today, understanding the supply chain is an integral part of our work, as is the search for alternatives that reduce environmental impact without sacrificing quality.

Alessandra Zanchetta, designer and founder of Aleja



In recent years, the jewelry industry has been exploring new possibilities: recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds. For this reason, Aleja creations use exclusively certified recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds, assessed according to the same quality, color, and clarity criteria as mined diamonds. The designs are distinguished by textured surfaces, irregular textures, and a subtle dialogue between metal and stone, far removed from the more conventional patterns of classic jewelry. The first collection, consisting of seven unique pieces, was presented at Milan Jewelry Week 2025.

