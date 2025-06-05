Un frame del video di Brosway
Un frame del video di Brosway

Alchemic video for Brosway

Brosway’s new media communication campaign: it’s called Pure Alchemy. The fashion jewelry brand presents a video that takes place in a futuristic laboratory, with a young scientist who directs an alchemic process in which precious stones travel along a conveyor belt and, thanks to a sparkling reaction, are transformed into Brosway jewelry that she herself wears. The idea is that of a woman depicted as a force generating beauty, capable of combining scientific rigor and imagination to give shape to what she desires.

brosway gemme
The fashion jewelry brand presents a video that takes place in a futuristic laboratory

With Pure Alchemy we tell our vision of jewelry: an art that, just like alchemy, mixes different elements to release emotions to be worn. Each collection is born from the encounter between creativity and passion, but finds fulfillment only when it is worn, establishing an intimate dialogue with those who choose it.
Maurizio Beleggia, CMO of Bros Manifatture

Bracciale Brosway
Brosway bracelet

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Annoushka, mano in oro giallo 18ct, rodiato nero, con micro diamanti di pavé e dorato
Previous Story

Jewelery with hand shape

Wave ring in oro bianco e giallo, diamanti
Next Story

Luisa Alexander, colors with Mexico scent

Latest from news