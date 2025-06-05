Brosway’s new media communication campaign: it’s called Pure Alchemy. The fashion jewelry brand presents a video that takes place in a futuristic laboratory, with a young scientist who directs an alchemic process in which precious stones travel along a conveyor belt and, thanks to a sparkling reaction, are transformed into Brosway jewelry that she herself wears. The idea is that of a woman depicted as a force generating beauty, capable of combining scientific rigor and imagination to give shape to what she desires.



With Pure Alchemy we tell our vision of jewelry: an art that, just like alchemy, mixes different elements to release emotions to be worn. Each collection is born from the encounter between creativity and passion, but finds fulfillment only when it is worn, establishing an intimate dialogue with those who choose it.

Maurizio Beleggia, CMO of Bros Manifatture