









Lab-made diamonds may be green, as those who sell them claim, but they certainly pose a threat to honest jewelers and, last but not least, to buyers. The alarm has been sounding for some time among gemologists: producers of synthetic diamonds are increasingly skilled in reproducing the appearance of natural gems extracted from the earth and there are those who sell them as natural gems. The latest example comes from Bangkog: a gem laboratory in the Thai capital, in fact, has discovered another diamond produced in the laboratory presented as a natural stone. And it is a gem that would have been sold at a very high price.



It is, in fact, a 6.18 carat brilliant cut diamond described as natural, which the International Gemological Institute has analyzed and classified after a verification request, presumably by those who bought it as a real gem or who was about to to do it. The diamond turned out to be perfect: D color, flawless clarity and excellent triple cut. With one small flaw: it was created in the laboratory. The most disturbing aspect, however, is the processing designed specifically to exchange the synthetic stone with a natural one. But don’t diamonds have an invisible initials engraved with the laser that allows you to identify their origin? Yes, but the problem is that the diamond in question had a counterfeit number. In short, laboratory-grown diamonds are not a problem if sold as such, but they also risk being used to deceive simple buyers.