Aigrette, a jewel on the head




Do you know what is aigrette? It is a jewel that serves to highlight hair and face. Here is what is the aigrette, which has trendy come back ♦

If they ask you to try a aigrette not barred his eyes as if you had been asked to invent a new algorithm. Simply, an aigrette is a jewel in the shape of feathers adorning a hat or you use it as clip to the hair. It was fashionable from the end of 19th century until the first half of the twentieth century. Now it has been re-evaluated.

Aigrette in oro bianco, opale d'Etiopia,250 diamanti, 34 tormaline blu, 22 tanzanite violette, di Chaumet
You should know, though, that aigrette is a French word that indicates a volatile, the egret, or white heron. The feathers of this bird have been used to compose these brooch from head for a long time, only to be supplanted by jewelry made only of metal and precious stones. Perhaps the most famous jewels of this type are the Aigrettes Cartier, become an essential part of the evening dresses provided by the famous couturier in London, House of Worth, which was all the rage in the early twentieth century. She wore one the actress Carey Mulligan during the shooting of the film The Great Gatsby, set in the twenties.

Carey Mulligan nel film «Il grande Gatsby»
A very special example of aigrette is the peacock-shaped one of the Parisian jeweler Mellerio. The jewel belonged to Anita Delgado, the fifth Spanish wife of Kapurthala’s maharaja. The maharaja had purchased the aigrette before meeting his future wife, a flamenco dancer, and had given it to him during their civil wedding ceremony in Paris. The ornament is made of gold, diamonds and enamel.

L'aigrette a forma di pavone che fa parte oggi della collezione Al Thani
This gem was also appreciated by men, but in the East. Aigrette, studded with diamonds and rubies, they decorated the turbans of the sultans in Istanbul. Many of these plumes are now on display in the halls of Topkapi Treasury. An aigrette was worn once even by senior officers of the French army. The most famous, however, is The Eye of the Tiger, diamond mounted by Cartier in an aigrette for the turban of Jam Sahib, Maharajah of Nawanagar, in 1934.
Ornamento per turbante del Maharaja di Nawanagar, circa 1907
Ornamento per turbante del Maharaja di Nawanagar, circa 1907

Jam Sahib, Maharajah di Nawanagar, con la spilla per turbante di Cartier
Jam Sahib, Maharajah di Nawanagar, con la spilla per turbante di Cartier
Spilla per cappello con diamanti di Oscar Massin
Spilla per cappello con diamanti di Oscar Massin
Spilla per copricapo in oro e diamanti di Cartier
Spilla per copricapo in oro e diamanti di Cartier
Spilla per capo fine Ottocento
Spilla per capo fine Ottocento

Ritratto Mathilde Querini con aigrette, di Pietro Longhi, Louvre
Ritratto Mathilde Querini con aigrette, di Pietro Longhi, Louvre







