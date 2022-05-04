ANELLI, vetrina — May 4, 2022 at 5:00 am

A Vertigo for Mattioli




A new Mattioli collection arrives: it’s called Vertigo. Vertigo is the impression that you, or the environment around you, is moving or rotating. This sensation may be barely noticeable, or it may be so severe that it causes difficulty maintaining balance and carrying out daily activities. But vertigo is also a term used to indicate something pleasant, surprising, exciting. It is very likely that the new jewelry line of the Turin Maison refers to this second interpretation.

Anello in oro rosa con ametista
In any case, Vertigo is a prêt-à-porter collection in a minimalist style. The jewels, in fact, use the geometric shapes of the sixties and seventies in a selection of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces that can be mixed and worn together. Mattioli’s new jewels are available in 18-karat rose gold and combined with baguette-cut semi-precious stones, such as amethysts, iolites, rhodolites, london topaz and sky.
Anello in oro rosa con rodolite
Anello in oro rosa con peridoto
Collana in oro rosa con rodolite e iolite
Collana in oro rosa con topazio e peridoto
Orecchini in oro rosa con topazio e peridoto
Orecchini in oro rosa con ametista e rodolite
