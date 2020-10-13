A super pink diamond for sale











If you like the color pink and have saved at least between 23 and 38 million dollars, you can get ready to buy one of the most precious and rare diamonds ever. This is the 14.83-carat oval diamond classified as Fancy Vivid Purple-Pink, Internally Flawless, Type IIa, the largest purple-pink diamond ever to appear at auction. It will be sold on 11 November at the Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva at Sotheby’s. Like all large stones, it also has a name: The Spirit of the Rose. And there is a reason why. The name, in fact, is inspired by a legendary ballet by Vaslav Nijinsky, Le Specter de la rose: the diamond was mined, cut and polished in Russia, which is currently the most important diamond producer in the world by volume.



Type IIa diamond, chemically the purest of all diamond crystals, often with extraordinary optical transparency. Less than 2% of all gem quality diamonds have achieved this classification. The light pink rough diamond weighed 27.85 carats: it was mined by Alrosa in the Ebelyakh field, in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), in northeastern Russia in July 2017. It was named Nijinsky, after the most famous Russian dancer. , who in the early twentieth century interpreted Le Specter de la rose in the original performance by the Ballets Russes. The oval shape of the diamond was obviously chosen to ensure that the diamond had the largest possible size. Diamond is classified as Type IIa, and therefore is chemically the purest. Diamonds in this category often have extraordinary optical transparency. But they are also very rare: only 2% of all diamonds fall into this category.
















