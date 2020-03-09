A springtime Liaison for Giorgio Visconti











What kind is a relationship if it’s not a liasison, which Giorgio Visconti interprets now with a line of jewels? The French word, which indicates a bond, is often used to describe that special union between two people. The Liaison line of the Italian jeweler, after all, is also a stylistic link with the history of the Maison of Valenza. The jewels, in fact, are completely faithful to the usual style of Giorgio Visconti.



Interweaving games that reach the maximum allowed width to enhance a new type of rounded recess, brilliants that illuminate, curved shapes are just some of the strengths. Lobe earrings and rings of a rather classic jewelry, but without neglecting a contemporary and modern style.



Also in this line there are jewels in silver and gold version, with details of kogolong stone, together with the classic small brilliants.















