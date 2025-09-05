Apm Monaco, collezione Automne
A sparkling autumn with APM Monaco

It’s going to be a brilliant autumn for APM Monaco, which presented its new collection with a throng of artists and sports champions. The jewelry house, led by creative director Kika Prette, also invited Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and singer Elodie as ambassadors for the event. These two familiar faces also signal that the jewelry is aimed at both women and men. The new collection is called Automne and features a knurled zigzag design, with a texture that creates luminous and dynamic surfaces, which APM Monaco claims has a hypnotic effect. However, the inspiration actually appears to have been the cobblestones known as Sanpietrini, the cubic cobblestones used in many Roman streets.

Earrings from the Automne collection by APM Monaco

The collection includes a selection of rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces crafted from high-quality silver, with the addition of white and colored cubic zirconia, evoking the colors of the sea and sky of the French Riviera, the house’s chosen home.

We wanted to create a collection that embodies all the charm and elegance of our Mediterranean DNA, reinterpreting it for the fall season. The collection’s design is not just an aesthetic choice; it represents the movement of the waves and the dynamism of life on the French Riviera, which never stops, even when the seasons change.
Kika Prette, Creative Director of APM Monaco

Furthermore, APM Monaco presented a series of cross-shaped necklaces, inspired by the custom jewelry line the brand created specifically for Elodie for the two Elodie The Stadium Show events in Milan and Naples. These unique pieces, which accompanied the artist on stage, are now available to all her fans.
Silver rings, Automne collection

French singer Baptiste Giabiconi and racing driver Charles Leclerc
Singer Elodie
Bracelet from the Automne collection

