Breathing Kisses is the name of the silver pendant that combines a kiss with breathing.

A silver piece of jewelry into which to blow a kiss. The idea was born from the collaboration between Danish architect and jewelry designer Sarah Emilie Müllertz and artist Sophie Dupont. Their friendship was expressed in a Breathing Kisses pendant, created by Kinraden. According to the two women, breathing is the origin of everything, and art, like life, is the fruit of inhalation and exhalation. Contemporary art, performance, breathing, and sculptural design form the basis of Breathing Kisses, crafted from 925 sterling silver and limited to 11 numbered editions. It takes the shape of parted lips into which to breathe.



The pendant invites the wearer to press their lips together to share a little of themselves, somewhere between a display of love and an artistic performance, as suggested in a film by Sarah Emilie Müllertz and Sophie Dupont. The Danish brand Kinraden takes its name from an ancient English word meaning kinship, reflecting the fundamental wisdom that we are all related on this planet.



Breathing_Kisses_Sophie_Dupont_KINRADEN_1.11.2025