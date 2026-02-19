The brand, which dates back to the mid-17th century, is now distributed from Bangkok and also offers unique jewelry.

The Marchisio name is part of the history of jewelry: it first officially appeared in Turin in 1649, when Gian Piero Marchisio, working with Joannin Marchisio, was appointed jeweler to the royal family. Years later, Felice Marchisio was born in Turin in 1846. He began working in his older brother’s (Antonio) goldsmith’s shop in 1859 to help his widowed mother and 12 siblings. He later moved to Paris to learn new techniques and hone his manual skills. Upon returning to Turin, he and his brother founded Fratelli Marchisio. About a century and a half later, Marchisio has split in two. A Marchisio company, after various vicissitudes and passing through the ownership of the Mattioli family, was acquired in 2013 by the Richemont group and now produces for third parties.



There is also Marchisio 1859, a brand with similar roots, but now based in Bangkok, Thailand. Marchisio 1859 specializes in 18k gold chains and jewelry, including large gemstones, entirely handmade. In Bangkok, the brand is partnered with exclusive distributors such as DQ Design and Rajdamri Gems at Siam Paragon. The company, with its historic headquarters in Italy, is renowned for its unique handcrafted creations. The brand participates in international events, including the Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Show, as well as Vicenzaoro.

