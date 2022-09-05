









An 11-carat pink diamond is a very rare gem. For this reason, the auction by Sotheby’s to be held in Hong Kong on 5 October is a special event also in terms of price: the diamond, which has been called Williamson Pink Star, is valued at over 20 million dollars. It will be sold at a single lot auction. Williamson Pink Star is the result, after cutting, of a diamond that was originally a 32-carat rough stone found in the Williamson mine in Mwadui, Tanzania. It is a mine that has already supplied diamonds with this rare color.



Diacore purchased the diamond for $ 13.8 million, approximately 427,000 per carat, from the mining company Petra Diamonds in December 2021. The diamond was subsequently cushion-cut and mounted on an 18-karat gold ring, flanked by trapezoid cut diamonds and brilliant cut rose. The gemstone is of impeccable quality and, according to Sotheby’s, is the second largest fancy vivid pink diamond ever to appear at auction, after the 59.60-carat CTF Pink Star, purchased by Chow Tai Fook of China for 71.2 million. dollars in April 2017.